Trump Releases Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Matt Margolis Sep 08, 2022 3:52 PM ET
Following the announcement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former President Donald Trump released a statement expressing his condolences.

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief,” Trump said in a statement with his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump.

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain,” the statement continued. “Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

Trump added, “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!”

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people,” Trump continued. “May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.”

