Sen. John Kennedy’s Epic New Campaign Ad Is an Ad After My Own Heart

By Matt Margolis Aug 04, 2022 12:49 PM ET
If you’ve ever watched a Senate hearing that included Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) you know that he’s a thrill to watch. He’s got a style and demeanor that never fails to entertain while rankling the Democrats.

“People say I’m too outspoken,” Kennedy says in the ad. “It’s true.”

“I have the right to remain silent,” he continues over some upbeat background music. “I just don’t have the ability. I’m just being me: John Kennedy.”

“Folks, I will never completely fit in. For all those Washington insider elite bed wetters whose feelings I hurt, here’s some free advice: go buy yourself an emotional support pony because I’m not going to shut up.”

But he wasn’t done.

“And one more thing. Always be yourself… unless you suck.”

Classic. You should watch it.

Kennedy is up for reelection this November, and for a guy his age, he’s got a remarkably refreshing way about him that shines in this ad. While many campaign ads seem to fit a common mold, Kennedy takes that mold and crushes it into pieces in a tremendously simple and effective campaign ad.

