Tucker Carlson Blasts Biden for Bragging About al-Qaeda Leader’s Death: Here’s Why

During his Monday night show, Tucker Carlson blasted Joe Biden for patting himself on the back over the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed via a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Al-Zawahiri was Osama bin Laden’s successor.

“It takes a lot of brass to brag about Afghanistan or even mention the word,” Carlson said. “Bill Clinton doesn’t casually drop the term, ‘Monica Lewinsky’ in conversation. He tries to forget it ever happened. And you’d think Biden would think the same way about Afghanistan.”

“His withdrawal from that country almost a year ago was the single most humiliating moment in American foreign policy since the fall of Saigon in April 1975,” Carlson continued. “There were a lot of ways to pull out of Afghanistan, Biden chose a path that seemed designed to inflict maximum damage to the interests of the United States. He did that.”

“But Biden is not ashamed of it. He was not ashamed of it then; he’s not ashamed of it now,” Carlson added.

Certainly not. Biden mentioned the withdrawal from Afghanistan in his address Monday night and still indicates that it was a good thing. “When I ended our military mission in Afghanistan almost a year ago, I made the decision that after 20 years of war, the United States no longer needed thousands of boots on the ground in Afghanistan to protect America from terrorists who seek to do us harm.”

But Carlson wasn’t convinced.

“Great!” Carlson exclaimed. “Feel safer? Of course, you don’t. Nobody does.”

“The reason nobody feels safer is Biden’s response to the disaster in Afghanistan.”

The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was the most consequential moment of Biden’s presidency and sent his approval ratings underwater, where they have remained ever since.