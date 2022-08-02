The DeSantis Communications Team Destroys ‘The View’ Over Invite

The View invited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to come on the show, and he has rejected that invitation. Of course, this is Ron DeSantis we’re talking about here, so he didn’t just reject the invitation; he destroyed The View in the process.

According to the invite, the hosts of The View “would be honored” if the governor joined them. But DeSantis’s Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin questioned whether the hosts were really interested in what he had to say.

“But are the hosts of The View really interested in hearing from Governor DeSantis about all of the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?” Griffin asked. “Which of the below statements from the hosts of The View do you recommend our team consider when deciding if the interview will be a genuine pursuit of the truth? Or worth the time?” he added, before quoting the hosts’ attacks on the governor:

Joy Behar, August 2021: “You’re just short of calling [Governor DeSantis] a negligent, homicidal sociopath, because that’s what he is.” She added: “What is he doing? He’s risking the lives of children, children’s parents, their grandparents, anyone they may come into contact with, so he can appeal to his white supremacist base, so he can continue in his career an get reelected.” Sunny Hostin, June 2022: “Death-Santis… I think he’s a fascist and a bigot.” Ana Navarro, April 2022 (on Governor DeSantis’s policies): “it’s anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community. And for some reason, the Republican base responds to it.” And “It’s anti-American. It’s what happens in Venezuela. It’s what happens in Nicaragua.’ Sunny Hostin, February 2022 (on Governor DeSantis’s policies): “it started with CRT. Let’s remember that – and those are anti-history laws, anti-Black history laws, really,” she said. “If you start coming after Black people, what comes next, right? Of course the LGBTQ+ community, and then women, and then other marginalized groups.

“We will pass on this offer,” Griffin said.

For good measure, Griffin added, “Also please note — we don’t coordinate appearances or events of a political nature from the official office. Our role is to serve the people of Florida.”

DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw also addressed the invite to appear on The View.

“Every legacy media outlet wants to interview Governor DeSantis, because his popularity draws ratings and clicks,” Pushaw told The Post Millennial. “But the governor has been very clear about his opinion of the liberal corporate media. He will not assist failing legacy media outlets in growing an audience for their smear pieces and biased reporting that is laden with contempt for everyday Americans.”