The Incredible Implosion of Team Kamala

It seemed obvious that Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate was a bad idea. Of all the Black Women™ he could have chosen, how he landed on her is a question for the ages. Unless, of course, someone figured they needed someone so awful that she would make Joe Biden look better by comparison.

I suppose that’s it.

The Biden-Harris White House has had over 30 senior staffers jump ship — many from Kamala’s office. The latest is Michael Collins, Harris’s director of public engagement; he follows senior aides Meghan Groob and Rohini Kosoglu, who departed a few weeks prior. Groob was Kamala’s director of speechwriting; it’s easy to understand that one, because who would have actually thought she had a director of speechwriting anyway?

“It has been a difficult decision, but I’ve decided to leave this amazing experience in the middle of August and transition to the next stage of my life,” Collins said in his letter of resignation. “I’m so grateful to the Vice President for trusting me with this privilege and was honored to support the President’s and Vice President’s tireless, committed and historic work.”

Collins had been in his position for sixteen months, and leaving now, mere months before the midterms, seems oddly self-serving. Turnover in an administration is common, but too much turnover is typically a sign of trouble. People tend to spend two to four years at the White House before moving on. The rapid turnover in the Trump administration was seen as a sign of problems, and it definitely was. So objective observers can’t deny that staffers are leaving the Biden administration at a rate that indicates all is not well — even if the administration won’t admit it. Team Kamala is imploding…fast.

One would think that Harris’s aides would tough things out as long as possible. Her being a heartbeat away from the presidency would certainly make it a wise career move to stick around, in case Harris were to take over. But clearly, no one sees that possibility as being worth the risk of sticking around. They know the iceberg has been hit, and the ship is sinking.