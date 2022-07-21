Is This Biden Photo Staged? Is He Really ‘Busy’ While Quarantining?

On Thursday, to prove that Joe Biden is not letting COVID-19 get in the way of his usual duties, the White House released a photo of Biden “keeping busy.”

“Folks, I’m doing great,” Biden tweeted from the official POTUS account. “Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today.”

“Keeping busy!” Biden added.

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

This photo reminds me of photos released by the White House when Trump was at Walter Reed while he had COVID in October 2020. But the Trump photos sparked a series of conspiracy theories from the media that he wasn’t actually doing any work while quarantined at Walter Reed. Their proof? Under the bright lights, it looked like Trump was signing a blank piece of paper.

ZOOM: @realDonaldTrump appears to be signing his name to a blank sheet of paper in this photo. pic.twitter.com/xlNX24CXn4 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

Related: White House Replaces Classic Norman Rockwell Paintings With ‘Jumbo Photos’ of… Joe Biden

Let me be clear—I don’t think Biden is sitting in front of blank paper. As I’ve proven in the past, paper can appear washed out in photos when directly under a light source. So, will the same media that perpetuated the conspiracy theory that Trump signed a blank sheet of paper say the same of Biden, as the papers he has on his desk are similarly washed out in the photo—appearing blank? Of course not.