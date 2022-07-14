BREAKING: Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, has passed away. Donald Trump reported the news in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

This story is developing.