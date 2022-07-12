Bill Burr Explains Why Women's Pro Sports Aren't More Popular

Comedian Bill Burr has a new comedy special on Netflix, Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, in which he spoke honestly about the failure of women’s sports to be more popular.

For example, he mocked the United States Women’s National Soccer Team. “You’re playing in a 20,000-seat arena — 1,500 people show up. That’s not a good night! The promoter lost his f—ing ass on that gig,” he said, according to a report from BroBible.

He’s got a point. Does anyone really know who Megan Rapinoe is because she plays soccer or because of her political activism? What’s the name of her team? I had to look it up. Can you tell me what the name of her team is without looking it up?

Burr knows who to blame for this as well. “Look at the WNBA: they have been playing in front of 300 to 400 people a night for a quarter of a century. Not to mention, it’s a male-subsidized league. We gave you a league and none of you showed up,” he points out. “Where are all the feminists? That place should be packed with feminists — faces painted, wearing jerseys, going f—ing nuts like the guys do! None of you went to the f—ing games. You failed them. Not me. Not men — women failed the WNBA. Ladies, name your top five WNBA players of all time. Name five WNBA teams. Name the WNBA team in your city. You can’t do it!”

He’s not wrong.

Here’s the trailer for the special; please note that there is offensive language:

It’ll be interesting to see how the left reacts to this special and if it will generate as much controversy as Dave Chappelle’s recent special. Burr, a left-winger, recently mocked transgender mania during an episode of his podcast earlier this year.

“What do you mean, men can get pregnant? What the f— are they talking about?” Burr asked. “As a lefty, I don’t understand.”

Burr has also spoken out against cancel culture. He blasted the decision by Disney to fire his former co-star on The Mandalorian, Gina Carano, saying it was not fair. “I thought it was funny that the liberals proved her point,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “They just use outrage because they don’t like your politics.”

I wonder what other gems are contained in Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks that we can look forward to the left getting outraged about.