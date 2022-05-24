Time Magazine Tries to Link Buffalo Mass Shooting to Effort to Overturn Roe, and It’s the Dumbest Thing

The ridiculous and shameful efforts of the media to link the recent mass shooting in Buffalo to conservatives continue.

On Saturday, Time magazine expanded on the usual rhetoric by linking the mass shooter to the ongoing debate about abortion, in an article titled “What the Buffalo Tragedy Has to Do With the Effort to Overturn Roe.”

Spoiler alert: nothing at all. The article’s efforts to link Payton Gendron’s racist shooting to the pro-life movement are absurd. In fact, abortion doesn’t even come up once in his manifesto. Not once. Yet author Jasmine Aguilera tossed a 1,600+ word salad in a desperate effort to find a link. Which of course is wrong, and I’ll explain why later.

Her claim is based on her assertion that replacement theory (which she falsely links to Fox News, Tucker Carlson, and Republican members of Congress) is connected to the efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to Aguilera, “the conspiracy theory also animates another cornerstone of the modern Republican agenda: opposition to abortion.”

She supports this thesis based on the claim of one left-wing gender studies professor who makes the absolutely nonsensical claim that the anti-abortion movement “was born in the 19th century of white fears of a declining white birth rate.”

Apparently, being pro-life is racist, according to the left.

I’m guessing this professor doesn’t know (or refuses to acknowledge) that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s ultimate goal was to “exterminate the negro population,” and that 80% of Planned Parenthood abortion clinics are located in minority communities. The idea that Gendron’s racist views are linked to the efforts to overturn Roe is belied by the fact that blacks and Hispanics are far more likely to get abortions than whites.

Aguilera must have discovered this in her research, but, rather than scrapping the article because it was illogical, she flipped the script and argued that “anti-abortion racism is deeply convoluted” because minorities “receive disproportionately more abortions than white Americans.”

So the article concedes that Gendron’s manifesto makes no mention of abortion and that minorities get abortions far more than whites do. Meanwhile, it ignores the racist roots of Planned Parenthood. The entire article is stupid and only serves one purpose: to perpetuate the false link between the shooter and the political right, and the media is getting even more desperate to push this narrative.