The Left Will Never Stop Smearing Us

Without fail, when there’s a mass shooting, the mainstream media will collude with the Democratic Party to blame conservatives.

In 2019, a deranged man named Brenton Tarrant shot and killed 50 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. He was a self-proclaimed socialist and an environmentalist who hated capitalists and trade. One motive for his attack was to bring more gun control to the country. He called himself an “eco-fascist by nature” and declared that “the nation with the closest political and social values to my own is the People’s Republic of China.”

The media called him a “far-right extremist.”

Months later, Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Crusius proclaimed to have the same views as Tarrant and wrote in his manifesto that “Our lifestyle is destroying the environment of our country. The decimation of the environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources. This has been a problem for decades.”

The media called him a “far-right extremist.”

Last Saturday, a deranged teenager shot up a Buffalo supermarket, killing ten people. According to his manifesto, he is a former communist who now says he falls in the “mild-moderate authoritarian left category,” and added that, “you can call me an ethno-nationalist eco-fascist national socialist if you want, I wouldn’t disagree with you.”

Within hours of the shooting, a narrative quickly formed that the shooter, Payton Gendron, was a right-wing extremist inspired by conservative media, and Tucker Carlson in particular, for allegedly promoting replacement theory. The truth is that Carlson and other conservative media hadn’t advocated replacement theory, but, according to the left, criticism of open borders is akin to promoting replacement theory.

The manifesto also showed that Gendron hates Fox News. It also makes no mention of Tucker Carlson and cites “the internet” as what radicalized him and, more specifically, credits Brenton Harrison Tarrant as his inspiration.

But that didn’t stop Rolling Stone from dubbing the shooter “a mainstream Republican,” or Salon from insisting that “Tucker Carlson and other right-wing conspiracy theorists share the blame” for the shooting.

Anyone resourceful enough could have found Gendron’s manifesto and found out what his motives actually were and how he was radicalized. But the narrative was established so early and spread on social media so quickly that countless people now believe it to be accurate, and for the left, that’s enough.

The Poynter Institute even suggested that conservative media directly influenced Gendron by asking, “What role did right-wing media play in the Buffalo shooting?” The people who were quick to exploit the situation to attack Fox News and conservative media were wrong, but they don’t care. The left will never stop smearing us. They have an agenda, and that is to silence conservatives.

