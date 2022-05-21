The Fate of Roe v. Wade Could Be Revealed Monday

The Supreme Court could issue its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center as soon as Monday, according to a report from Fox News. A previously leaked draft of the ruling indicated that the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, bringing the issue of abortion regulation back to the states.

The radical pro-abortion left went into hysterics after the leak, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly bracing for violence whenever the ruling is issued. The Biden administration bizarrely suggested that pro-life activists might be responsible for violence, even though pro-abortion activists have been behind protests at conservative justice’s homes as well as violent rhetoric, including threats to “burn down or storm” the Supreme Court building.

In the aftermath of the leak of the draft Dobbs opinion, a fence was been erected around the Supreme Court and additional security measures have been implemented to keep the building and the justices secure.

The Supreme Court issues opinions on Mondays at 10 a.m. ET., meaning the next possible day the opinion could drop is May 23.