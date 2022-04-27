A Big Win for Biology and Sanity in Oklahoma!

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that prohibits the use of “nonbinary” gender markers on state birth certificates. The ban is the first of its kind in the country.

The bill was a response to a lawsuit from 2021 in which an Oregon resident who was born in Oklahoma requested the nonbinary designation, but was refused by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, prompting the lawsuit and eventually a settlement.

The settlement angered Republicans in the state, leading to Stitt issuing an executive order prohibiting changes to a person’s gender on their birth certificate (which is biologically impossible anyway) and eventually the legislation that was just signed into law.

Currently, 15 states have caved to the LGBTQ mob and allowed for a separate gender marker designation besides the two objectively real markers of male and female. While most states only offer male and female, Oklahoma is the first state to specifically prohibit a fantasy designation that is neither male nor female.

“People are free to believe whatever they want about their identity, but science has determined people are either biologically male or female at birth,” said Oklahoma Rep. Sheila Dills, the House sponsor of the bill. “We want clarity and truth on official state documents. Information should be based on established medical fact and not an ever-changing social dialogue.”

Indeed, it is quite sad that such a bill is even necessary. This is stuff even a kindergartner can understand.