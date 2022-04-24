Libs Throw Tantrum Because No More Pride, BLM Flags Can Be Displayed at ExxonMobil HQ

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly lost $50 billion since it decided to go to war with Florida by opposing parental rights and brazenly supporting the LGBTQ indoctrination of kids. As Donald Trump said, “Everything woke turns to s—.”

Well, it seems at least one corporation has learned a valuable lesson from Disney’s troubles and has chosen to ban “external position flags” from being displayed outside its offices in order to “maintain neutrality.”

“Exxon updated company guidance on what flags can be displayed outside its offices, banning ‘external position flags’ such as PRIDE and Black Lives Matter,” reports Bloomberg News.

But members of Exxon’s PRIDE Houston Chapter are throwing a tantrum over the policy and are saying they won’t represent the company during Houston’s Pride celebration (ugh, that’s a thing?) in June.

Apparently, they aren’t satisfied with being treated equally and fairly in the company; they want special status.

“The updated flag protocol is intended to clarify the use of the ExxonMobil branded company flag and not intended to diminish our commitment to diversity and support for employee resource groups,” explains Tracey Gunnlaugsson, vice president of human resources. “We’re committed to keeping an open, honest, and inclusive workplace for all of our employees, and we’re saddened that any employee would think otherwise.”

Houston Exxon PRIDE isn’t buying it.

“It is difficult to reconcile how ExxonMobil recognizes the value of promoting our corporation as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community externally (e.g. advertisements, Pride parades, social media posts) but now believes it inappropriate to visibly show support for our LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace,” the group said in a statement.

Do you think maybe there’s something wrong when a group is having a hissy fit because they can’t display a Pride flag in a place where it doesn’t even belong? Does supporting a particular group necessitate flying its flag? Are they really so self-absorbed as to realize that if you allow one group to do so, then any group is entitled to the same courtesy?

The LGBT community needs to accept the fact they aren’t special. Given what’s happened to Disney, ExxonMobil’s move is actually a ridiculously small step toward staying out of the fray. If LGBT employees so desperately want to fly their flag at their place of employment, I guess they can start their own oil company.