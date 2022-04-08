Disney Doubles Down on Partisan Agenda With New Hire

The Walt Disney Company announced this week it has named Kristina Schake as executive vice president of Global Communications. She will be responsible for the company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations and serve as its lead spokesperson.

Was this move part of Disney’s efforts to respond to the backlash they’ve received for their opposition to Florida’s new parental rights law? If you thought for a moment this shake-up was a good sign, let me tell you, it’s not.

According to the press release announcing her position, Schake has worked for the Biden administration, the Obama administration, and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“Ms. Schake has spent three decades working at the nexus of government, media, business, entertainment, and technology,” the press release boasts. “Most recently, she was appointed by President Biden to lead the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and was previously Global Communications Director for Instagram. Ms. Schake was Deputy Communications Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and served in the Obama administration as Special Assistant to the President and Communications Director to the First Lady.”

Disney chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell also cited her past experience as making her “ideally suited” for the job.

“Her experience in the public and private sectors, in political and corporate campaigns, make her ideally suited for this important role and to help me integrate communications with government relations, public policy, and corporate social responsibility into a new Corporate Affairs team,” Morrell said. “Together with the exceptional professionals at Disney, we will help the world’s greatest storytelling company engage even more effectively with our many stakeholders around the world.”

The statement also highlights that Schake also co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, a pro-same-sex marriage nonprofit in California.

Do you think Disney is regretting anything that has happened recently? Do you think they care about the backlash? Guess again.