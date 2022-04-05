WATCH: Biden Wanders Lost on Stage at White House Event

Joe Biden invited his former boss Barack Obama to the White House because apparently, Obamacare needed some good press to remind the public how much better our lives our because of it, even though Biden had to issue another executive fix to the legislation.

Be that as it may, as the grand speeches concluded, and Biden signed the latest Obamacare fix, Biden found himself mindlessly on stage alone as his fellow Democrats were all stuck to Obama like flies on horse manure, almost wondering where he was and where everyone went.

Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2022

I couldn’t help but think about this moment from the movie Pulp Fiction:

It would be even funnier if it weren’t so sad.