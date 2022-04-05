News & Politics

WATCH: Biden Wanders Lost on Stage at White House Event

By Matt Margolis Apr 05, 2022 3:49 PM ET
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Joe Biden invited his former boss Barack Obama to the White House because apparently, Obamacare needed some good press to remind the public how much better our lives our because of it, even though Biden had to issue another executive fix to the legislation.

Be that as it may, as the grand speeches concluded, and Biden signed the latest Obamacare fix, Biden found himself mindlessly on stage alone as his fellow Democrats were all stuck to Obama like flies on horse manure, almost wondering where he was and where everyone went.

I couldn’t help but think about this moment from the movie Pulp Fiction:

It would be even funnier if it weren’t so sad.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
