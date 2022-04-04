Why Does Biden Keep Doing This in Photo Ops?

On Saturday, Joe Biden and his wife Jill made an appearance for the commissioning of the USS Delaware submarine, during which they had a photo op with Navy sailors … and it went kind of weird. For whatever reason, Biden listened to his inner Colin Kaepernick and bent down on one knee for the photo.

Unclear why Joe Biden keeps taking a knee in formal photos — but doing it in a photo with Navy sailors is bizarre pic.twitter.com/jhevJdLnSi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 4, 2022

Biden’s gesture is particularly awkward because standing beside him is his wife.

Last year, Biden also took a knee during a photo-op with the Seattle Storms after they won the WNBA championship. At the time, it seemed he was expressing solidarity with the league’s penchant for political protests — which Biden noted in his remarks at the time. “What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives: encouraging people to get vaccinated so we can beat this pandemic; speaking out and standing up for racial justice and voting rights; supporting education and membership program for young people, and — excuse me, mentorship programs for young people; and fighting to protect trans youth from an epidemic of violence and discrimination,” Biden said. “That’s what winners do. They shine the light. They lift people up. They’re a force for change. That’s the Seattle Storm. That’s the WNBA. That’s what they do.”

So, was Biden protesting something during his photo-op with Navy sailors? I can’t imagine what that would be, but when you’re a radical left-wing Democrat, it could be anything.