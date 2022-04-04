BREAKING: Republican Turncoats Announce They'll Vote to Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson

So-called Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney both announced their intentions to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. This makes three Republican turncoats who are supporting the nomination of the notoriously weak-on-crime Jackson, whose shameful record of leniency in sentencing child pornographers, apparently didn’t faze them.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement.

Romney called Jackson “a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor.”

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” Romney added.

I’m sure child pornographers nationwide agree.