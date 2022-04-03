LOL: Klain Says Biden Doesn’t Believe Hunter Broke Any Laws

On Sunday, Joe Biden’s White House Chief of Staff told George Stephanopoulos that Biden doesn’t believe his son Hunter broke any laws, despite his past dealings that are currently under investigation by the Department of Justice, which a CNN analyst said earlier this week could result in his being indicted.

“Of course, the president’s confident that his son didn’t break the law,” Klain said. “But, most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in.”

Biden also has called his son Hunter the “smartest guy I know,” so he clearly doesn’t have a good read on his crack-smoking, prostituting son.

Stephanopoulos, to his credit, noted a recent Washington Post report about Hunter’s shady business relationship with a Chinese energy company.

“Is the president confident his family didn’t cross any ethical lines?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“George, the president is confident that his family did the right thing. But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters,” Klain said. “They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

I wonder who Ron Klain thinks “the big guy” is.