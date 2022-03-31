Do Transgender People Need a 'Day of Visibility'?

Did you know Thursday is Transgender Day of Visibility? You might not have known that, and even if you did, you probably wondered why such a day is even necessary. Are transgender people and issues not given enough attention? Every time a biological man steals an opportunity from real women, the mainstream media and the Democratic Party rush to celebrate it.

If anything, transgender ideology has polluted so much of our culture that it would be more appropriate to have a day where we are guaranteed not to be subject to the LGBT lobby’s incessant brainwashing about gender identity, gender fluidity, the gender spectrum, or the absurdity that it takes a biology degree to know what a woman is.

Nevertheless, March 31 is the day that the radical left has designated to celebrate transgender people and “raise awareness” of the discrimination they experience.

Joe Biden legitimized this horse manure excuse of a day with a smarmy message on Twitter, telling the trans community, “I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back.”

The message was accompanied by a video in which Biden declared, “To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know your president sees you.”

Yeah, so do the rest of us … all the time … which is why they don’t need a “day of visibility.”

But I digress. “Jill, Kamala, Doug, our entire administration sees you for who you are,” Biden continued, “made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support.”

“But we know it’s hard when there are those out there who don’t see you and don’t respect you.”

Yada, yada, yada.

Give me a break. I was banned from Twitter for talking honestly about transgenderism in a way many people can’t out of fear of being called a bigot.

Related: Here’s More Proof That the Transgender Movement Is Insane and Extremely Dangerous

Let’s not pretend that transgender people are being marginalized by society. On the contrary, they’re being celebrated—even as they bully the masses into submission and brainwash kids into believing that it’s actually possible to change genders.

Transgender ideology has become so visible and dominating that the public vastly overestimates what percentage of the population they truly represent. According to a new YouGov survey, Americans estimate that transgenders represent 21% of the population when they actually represent 0.6%. Similarly, Americans estimate that gays and lesbians represent 30% of the population when they are actually only 3%; and they estimate that bisexuals represent 29% when they actually represent 4% of the population.

So, of the so-called sexual orientation minorities, Americans overestimate bisexuals by a factor of 7.25, gays and lesbians by a factor of 10, and transgenders by a factor of 35.

Gee, do you think that transgender people aren’t visible enough when the public overestimates their proportion of the population by a factor of 35?

It makes sense why it’s such a high factor. Despite representing a fraction of a percent, the rest of us are expected to uproot society to cater to their feelings. We’re supposed to pretend that males don’t have a biological and physical advantage over women or that it’s okay for biological men to violate the privacy and dignity of women and girls by using their bathrooms and locker rooms.

In short, no, I don’t think trans people need a day of visibility.