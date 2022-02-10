The Capitol Police Issue Suspicious Statement Over Spying Scandal

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) revealed on Tuesday that in November, Capitol Police entered his office without his knowledge or consent, photographed confidential legislative documents, and later returned dressed as construction workers and questioned a member of his staff.

This follows past reports that the Capitol Police intelligence unit has been quietly “scrutinizing the backgrounds of people” meeting with Republican members of Congress.

Republicans have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, to investigate the spying. Though it seems unlikely they will do anything.

However, the U.S. Capitol Police have since issued a bizarre statement about their actions.

“The United States Capitol Police is sworn to protect Members of Congress. If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. “The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open. That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.”

Of course, this statement makes no sense. If U.S. Capitol Police were merely securing the room after finding the door open, why take photographs of constitutionally protected information? Why return days later to grill a staffer? Why are they denying that they were investigating when they came back dressed as construction workers?

Rep. Nehls responded to the statement, calling it a “bold-faced lie.”

Nehls suspects that the incident is connected to his criticism of Nancy Pelosi, the J6 Committee, and the Capitol Police’s handling of the Capitol riot.

What exactly was the Capitol Police up to, and whose orders were they following?