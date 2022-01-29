Is This the Next Pandemic That Will Keep Us Masked and Shut Down After COVID?

Some experts have suggested that the omicron variant of COVID-19 could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. In addition to its relatively low case fatality rate, cases overall are declining.

Don’t jump for joy just yet. Just because COVID may be coming to an end soon doesn’t mean mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and other COVID restrictions will simply disappear.

I hate to be cynical, but considering how leftist government officials have proven themselves unwilling to give up their COVID-era control over people, it seems likely that “life will find a way” for them to continue indulging their lust for power.

In South Carolina, a duck killed by a hunter reportedly “had a contagious and dangerous bird flu that has not been detected in the wild in the U.S. in five years,” according to a report from the Associated Press.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) recently announced the first detections of Asian highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 viruses in wild birds in the United States since 2016. Wild birds can carry HPAI A(H5N1) bird flu without showing symptoms, but these viruses can cause illness and death in domestic poultry,” the CDC wrote on Thursday.

Usually, this wouldn’t be too concerning; the story notes that bird flu doesn’t pose a high risk to humans. But …

(There’s always a but.)

There are reports of two “critical” bird flu cases in China (of course), and there are other reports of bird flu detected in people in Europe.

“It is far too soon to say whether the arrival of this virus in the U.S. is a blip, an imminent danger to agriculture, or a zoonotic pathogen probing for a path to attack humanity,” writes Wired. “But it is a reminder that Covid is not the only disease with pandemic potential, and of how easy it is to lose focus when it comes to other possible threats.”

Boy, it sure sounds like we’re already being groomed for the next pandemic.

I really hope I’m wrong.