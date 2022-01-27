Oops, Here’s Something Biden Wants You to Forget About Gas Prices

Last month the White House was so desperate for things to brag about in a year-end memo that they boasted about gas prices. According to the memo, the White House was proud to boast that the “price of gas at the pump has decreased nearly 10 cents since its peak, and continuing [sic] to fall.”

The memo failed to mention that when gas prices peaked in November, they were roughly a dollar per gallon more than when Biden took office. Nor did it say that the price of oil crashed at the end of November due to fears of more COVID-related lockdowns. So he could barely even claim that his raiding of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was a huge factor in the price of gas falling.

Nevertheless, the Biden White House decided then to accept responsibility for gas prices. They claimed it was an accomplishment. They took ownership of gas prices from that point on.

Well, guess what? Gas prices are heading back up, and are approaching seven-year highs.

CNN: gas prices could go up "even higher" in North Carolina as the state sees its "biggest annual increase in seven years" under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/yTBjRq4TnC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2022

Oops.

So what is the White House to do, now that they’ve claimed credit for gas prices? I suspect that the White House to return to using the same “high gas prices are good” rhetoric we heard last year.

“Look, our view is that the rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down on our investment and our focus on clean energy options, so we are not relying on the fluctuations and OPEC and their willingness to put more supply and meet the demand in the market,” Psaki said back in November.

Remember how Barack Obama’s investment in clean energy worked out?