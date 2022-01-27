News & Politics

Did You Notice This About Biden's Tweet About His SCOTUS Pick?

By Matt Margolis Jan 27, 2022 6:27 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

On Thursday, Joe Biden affirmed his commitment to nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court. “The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” he claimed. “And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

He also tweeted the same sentiment. “The person I nominate to replace Justice Breyer will be someone with extraordinary qualifications. Character, experience, and integrity. And they will be the first Black woman nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

Did catch that? Did you see what he did there?

Did you notice he avoided using pronouns?

What can we make of this? Is Biden going all in with his affirmative action pick that he’s gonna find a gender-fluid, non-binary individual? Why couldn’t he say he plans to nominate a black woman and use feminine pronouns? If it’s a black woman, why can he just use female pronouns?

Is there something he isn’t telling us?

