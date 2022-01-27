Did You Notice This About Biden's Tweet About His SCOTUS Pick?

On Thursday, Joe Biden affirmed his commitment to nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court. “The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” he claimed. “And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

I will nominate a historic candidate who is worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy — someone who will, like Justice Breyer, provide incredible service on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/Jx6iT1fym1 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022

He also tweeted the same sentiment. “The person I nominate to replace Justice Breyer will be someone with extraordinary qualifications. Character, experience, and integrity. And they will be the first Black woman nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

Did catch that? Did you see what he did there?

Did you notice he avoided using pronouns?

Odd flex… Don’t you mean SHE? Or is Biden signaling choice of someone who uses they/them pronouns? pic.twitter.com/9ocRnx7fCB — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 27, 2022

What can we make of this? Is Biden going all in with his affirmative action pick that he’s gonna find a gender-fluid, non-binary individual? Why couldn’t he say he plans to nominate a black woman and use feminine pronouns? If it’s a black woman, why can he just use female pronouns?

Is there something he isn’t telling us?