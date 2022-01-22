FACE PALM: Newsom Apologizes For Using Word 'Gangs'

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom made the horrible mistake of calling criminals stealing packages off Union Pacific freight trains “gang” members during a press conference.

“This is not one-off. This is organized theft,” Newsom said. “These are organized gangs of people that are coming out.”

The horror! The horror! What lack of tact!

Naturally, Newsom quickly realized the faux pas and apologized for his offensive language.

“Forgive me for saying ‘gangs,’ that’s not a pejorative,” he said. “They’re organized groups of folks that move from site to site.”

Ahhh, “organized groups.” Don’t you feel better? Heaven forbid he offend criminals by calling them “gangs.”

Newsom, to his credit, actually seems to be doing something in an effort to curb the thefts plaguing the Union Pacific Railroad, though Republicans in the state have pointed out that Newsom’s soft on crime policies have caused the increase in thefts.