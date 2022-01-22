News & Politics

FACE PALM: Newsom Apologizes For Using Word 'Gangs'

By Matt Margolis Jan 22, 2022 12:45 PM ET
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom made the horrible mistake of calling criminals stealing packages off Union Pacific freight trains “gang” members during a press conference.

“This is not one-off. This is organized theft,” Newsom said. “These are organized gangs of people that are coming out.”

The horror! The horror! What lack of tact!

Naturally, Newsom quickly realized the faux pas and apologized for his offensive language.

“Forgive me for saying ‘gangs,’ that’s not a pejorative,” he said. “They’re organized groups of folks that move from site to site.”

Ahhh, “organized groups.” Don’t you feel better? Heaven forbid he offend criminals by calling them “gangs.”

Newsom, to his credit, actually seems to be doing something in an effort to curb the thefts plaguing the Union Pacific Railroad, though Republicans in the state have pointed out that Newsom’s soft on crime policies have caused the increase in thefts.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGab, GETTRFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice