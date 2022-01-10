News & Politics

This Is Bob Saget's Last Tweet

By Matt Margolis Jan 10, 2022 9:38 AM ET
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, FIle)

On Sunday night, comedian Bob Saget, best known for playing Danny Tanner on the ’80s sitcom Full House, died unexpectedly in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

His death, which came less than two weeks after the passing of Betty White, another famed ’80s sitcom star, shocked many, as Saget was only 65 years old.

In fact, he had just performed a two-hour stand-up set the night before in Jacksonville, Fla., and seemed anxious to perform again. His next performance was scheduled for West Palm Beach on Jan. 28 at the Palm Beach Improv.

In his last ever tweet, Saget reported that he was “happily addicted again” to stand-up comedy.

Unfortunately, his Jacksonville show would be his last. No cause of death has been revealed yet. There were no signs of drugs or foul play at the scene.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGab, GETTRFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM HOLLYWOOD TWITTER
TRENDING
Editor's Choice