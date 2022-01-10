This Is Bob Saget's Last Tweet

On Sunday night, comedian Bob Saget, best known for playing Danny Tanner on the ’80s sitcom Full House, died unexpectedly in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

His death, which came less than two weeks after the passing of Betty White, another famed ’80s sitcom star, shocked many, as Saget was only 65 years old.

In fact, he had just performed a two-hour stand-up set the night before in Jacksonville, Fla., and seemed anxious to perform again. His next performance was scheduled for West Palm Beach on Jan. 28 at the Palm Beach Improv.

In his last ever tweet, Saget reported that he was “happily addicted again” to stand-up comedy.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Unfortunately, his Jacksonville show would be his last. No cause of death has been revealed yet. There were no signs of drugs or foul play at the scene.