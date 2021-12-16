LOL: Supercut of Biden Saying ‘Expodentially’ Over and Over

With historic inflation and high gas prices, you could probably use a laugh, and I have just the ticket.

The Republican National Committee has compiled a supercut of Joe Biden saying “expodentially” multiple times at various events. It’s really something. Like me, you’ll probably be shocked at just how many different times he’s used the nonexistent word.

Fact check Joe Biden: "expodentially" isn't a word.pic.twitter.com/g3Dlie0skl — GOP (@GOP) December 13, 2021

The worst thing about this is that you’d think, at some point, one of his handlers might have told him, “Hey, Joe, the word you’re looking for is exponentially.”

I don’t know whether or not anyone has pointed that out to him, and I can’t decide which scenario is worse.