News & Politics

LOL: Supercut of Biden Saying ‘Expodentially’ Over and Over

By Matt Margolis Dec 16, 2021 9:01 AM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With historic inflation and high gas prices, you could probably use a laugh, and I have just the ticket.

The Republican National Committee has compiled a supercut of Joe Biden saying “expodentially” multiple times at various events. It’s really something. Like me, you’ll probably be shocked at just how many different times he’s used the nonexistent word.

Related: They’re Onto Him: CCP Publication Says Biden ‘Has Uttered All Sorts of Strange Words and Expressions’

The worst thing about this is that you’d think, at some point, one of his handlers might have told him, “Hey, Joe, the word you’re looking for is exponentially.”

I don’t know whether or not anyone has pointed that out to him, and I can’t decide which scenario is worse.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice