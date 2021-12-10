The NAACP Blamed Trump for Smollett’s Attack. What Do They Have to Say Now?

After the alleged racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) rushed to blame President Donald Trump, whom they said was responsible for the rise in hate crimes.

“We are beyond troubled to hear about the recent racist and homophobic-fueled attack on NAACP Image Award® winner, acclaimed actor, and activist [Jussie Smollett],” the group tweeted. “There is a direct relationship between the rise in hate crimes of this nature which is exemplified by the continual #LivingWhileBlack incidents and other reported crimes and President Donald J. Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric and racist policies.”

“This rhetoric continues to bleed into our everyday lives, and this divisive and dangerous behavior needs to stop,” they added.

Smollett was found guilty of five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct on Thursday for faking an anti-gay, racist hate crime and filing a false police report.

The NAACP is a civil rights organization turned left-wing activist group with over two million members.

Though the NAACP chimed in on the attack the very same day it was reported, the organization, as of this writing, has yet to react to Smollett being found guilty. Why is that? Why rush to blame Trump for the attack, but not issue a mea culpa or even a statement in solidarity with the disgraced actor. Not only should the NAACP say something about Smollett’s conviction, but they also owe Donald Trump an apology.

The NAACP’s silence is particularly telling because they were quick to jump on the Rittenhouse acquittal as well as the guilty verdict of the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery.

The verdict in the #KyleRittenhouse case is a travesty and fails to deliver justice on behalf of those who lost their lives as they peacefully assembled to protest against police brutality and violence. — NAACP (@NAACP) November 19, 2021