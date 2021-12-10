Ouch! Don Lemon Throws Jussie Smollett Under the Bus

CNN’s Don Lemon publicly condemned his former BFF Jussie Smollett on Thursday night, pointing out that the disgraced actor is a liar.

Lemon said Smollett “had to make up too many lies as to why he didn’t want to do certain things. To cover. Like another lie and […] I guess he got caught up in that because he took the stand himself. He got angry with the prosecutor as the prosecutor poked holes in his story, calling the only other witnesses liars.”

Lemon added that Smollett potentially made it harder for “legitimate victims of hate crimes” to be taken seriously.

Lemon failed to address Smollett’s testimony, in which he revealed he had been communicating with the CNN anchor via text messages in the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into the alleged hate crime. Lemon reportedly tipped off Smollett that the CPD didn’t believe his story. Lemon’s actions were arguably a more significant breach of the journalistic ethics and standard practices than those CNN cited as their reasons for firing Chris Cuomo.