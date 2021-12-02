News & Politics

Whoopi Goldberg Goes Full Transphobe in Rant on Supreme Court

By Matt Margolis Dec 02, 2021 2:10 PM ET
The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg went on a tirade against the Supreme Court Thursday, after playing clips from the oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case on the Mississippi law that, if upheld, could ban abortions after 15 weeks.

“Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus? How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea.”

Apparently, Whoopi isn’t hip to radical left-wing gender theory. She clearly hasn’t heard the news that men can get pregnant, too. How dare she! What a transphobe! She needs to be canceled, stat!

I’m not kidding. Her friends on the left take this gender theory stuff very seriously. Earlier this year, Twitter actually suspended a politician in Spain for saying that “a man cannot get pregnant.”  We recently learned that a pregnant man emoji would soon be coming to smartphones. Back in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an “urgent health advisory” in which they urged “pregnant people” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, because, apparently, women aren’t the only ones who can get pregnant… according to radical left-wing gender theory.

For years, the left has tried to silence men on the abortion issue, arguing that because men can’t get pregnant, they have no right to an opinion on it. Now that argument is bigoted because the trans movement says it is, and Whoopi Goldberg needs to be held accountable for her outdated views.

