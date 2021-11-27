News & Politics

Merck's Miracle COVID-19 Pill Not As Miraculous As Claimed

By Matt Margolis Nov 27, 2021 3:30 PM ET
(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Last month, Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that an experimental pill they developed together promised to cut the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by roughly 50%. The drug, called molnupiravir, was in late-stage trials at the time and was expected to be authorized for emergency use by the end of the year.

Molnupiravir was dubbed by the Wall Street Journal as a “Tamiflu for COVID-19” that would slow the spread of COVID-19 in the body and potentially prevent serious illness.

But, now Merck & Co. says that updated data from their study showed that molnupiravir was significantly less effective at cutting hospitalizations and deaths than previously touted.

“The drugmaker said its pill showed a 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths, based on data from 1,433 patients,” reports Reuters. “In October, its data nL1N2QX0QJ showed a roughly 50% efficacy, based on data from 775 patients.”

Related: Pfizer Files for Emergency Use Authorization of New COVID Pill

Pfizer is also working on a pill, called Paxlovid, which claims to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 89%.

Meanwhile, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which is out-of-patent and cheap to make, goes absurdly underused in the fight against COVID. There have been nearly 300 studies into hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19—the overwhelming majority of which show positive results—including a large-scale study published in July conducted by the Henry Ford Health System that found a 50% reduction in mortality in patients who took hydroxychloroquine.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: COVID-19 COVID PILL
TRENDING
Editor's Choice