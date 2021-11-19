Donald Trump Shocks Publishing World With Announcement of New Book

The publishing industry is likely in shock Friday morning, as Donald Trump announced he’s releasing a new book in December, called Our Journey Together.

The book, first revealed by The Washington Examiner, is a large coffee-table-style collection of 300 photographs from Trump’s first term.

Earlier this year it was reported that major publishers didn’t want to offer Trump a book deal, and it looks like Trump came up with his own solution. The book will be published by Winning Team Publishing, which was formed by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and top advisor Sergio Gor.

“Today I am thrilled to announce I will be publishing a wonderful book in time for Christmas!” Trump told the Washington Examiner in a statement. ‘”‘Our Journey Together is a collection of beautiful photos captured during our successful time in the White House. From center stage to behind-the-scenes — this is a must-have for all Patriots. Every photograph has been handpicked by me and every caption is mine, some in my own handwriting.”

President Trump has a new book coming out… https://t.co/jqwLmnNzto pic.twitter.com/PvGcnNjcot — Margolis & Cox Editorial Cartoons (@MargolisandCox) November 19, 2021

“’Our Journey Together’ features unforgettable moments from our time in Washington: building the southern border wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts, just to name a few,” Trump added. “These proud accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the destruction of our country taking place right now.”

“No one worked harder and delivered more in our lifetime for the American people than President Donald Trump,” said Winning Team Publishing president Sergio Gor. “In the last year we have seen what the wrong person in the White House can do. This book captures every moment from President Trump’s historic journey, America’s journey, a journey which is far from over.”

The book will officially be released on December 7 and is available for pre-order at 45Books.com.