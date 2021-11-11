News & Politics

DeSantis Threatens to Make Border Crisis Personal for Joe Biden

By Matt Margolis Nov 11, 2021 10:27 AM ET
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has come up with a brilliant plan to turn the tables on Joe Biden, who reportedly sent illegal immigrants from the southern border to Florida on secret “migrant flights.”

He’s going to send them to Delaware—Joe Biden’s home state.

“If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses. I will send them to Delaware and do that. If [Joe Biden’s] not going to support the border being secured, then he should be able to have everyone there,” DeSantis said on Wednesday.

Related: Gov. DeSantis Is Suing Biden Administration Over Failed Border Policies

“The Biden Administration refuses to abide by the immigration laws of our country, and states bear the brunt of the federal government’s failures,” DeSantis’ office told the Daily Caller. “Governor DeSantis is committed to filling that void of leadership and doing everything in his power to protect Floridians.”

“Of course, it would be ideal if the federal government would do its job and use the resources at their disposal to enforce federal law, but since that’s not happening, the state has to step up wherever possible to mitigate the impact of the Biden Border Crisis,” the statement continues. “If that means sending illegal aliens to Delaware, or even Martha’s Vineyard, so be it. Since Biden believes the open border free for all is good for our country, I’m sure he won’t object.”

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: JOE BIDEN RON DESANTIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BORDER CRISIS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice