DeSantis Threatens to Make Border Crisis Personal for Joe Biden

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has come up with a brilliant plan to turn the tables on Joe Biden, who reportedly sent illegal immigrants from the southern border to Florida on secret “migrant flights.”

He’s going to send them to Delaware—Joe Biden’s home state.

“If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses. I will send them to Delaware and do that. If [Joe Biden’s] not going to support the border being secured, then he should be able to have everyone there,” DeSantis said on Wednesday.

Governor Ron Desantis proposes bussing illegal immigrants, brought to Florida, up to Delaware. "I will send them to Delaware and do that. If he's (President Biden) not going to support the border being secured, then he should be able to have everyone there." pic.twitter.com/V8WuoUTGD4 — CBS4 News Gainesville (@mycbs4) November 10, 2021

“The Biden Administration refuses to abide by the immigration laws of our country, and states bear the brunt of the federal government’s failures,” DeSantis’ office told the Daily Caller. “Governor DeSantis is committed to filling that void of leadership and doing everything in his power to protect Floridians.”

“Of course, it would be ideal if the federal government would do its job and use the resources at their disposal to enforce federal law, but since that’s not happening, the state has to step up wherever possible to mitigate the impact of the Biden Border Crisis,” the statement continues. “If that means sending illegal aliens to Delaware, or even Martha’s Vineyard, so be it. Since Biden believes the open border free for all is good for our country, I’m sure he won’t object.”