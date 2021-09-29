Of Course: Fauci Revises the Definition of 'Fully Vaccinated'

Dr. Anthony Fauci has moved the goalposts on what it means to be “fully vaccinated,” and I’m sure you can guess how it has changed.

For many months now, being “fully vaccinated” meant that you had to have two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine, but now, according to Fauci, you’re not fully vaccinated unless you get the booster shot.

“It is likely, for a real complete regimen, that you would need at least a third dose,” Fauci told The Atlantic in an exclusive interview.

Ed Yong of The Atlantic noted that Fauci has been “bullish about using boosters,” and that he defended the Biden administration’s “decision to talk about widespread availability before the FDA had a chance to weigh in.”

Then he asked, “What is your stance on the role that they should play in the pandemic going forward?”

“I’ve made it clear that my opinion has always been that I believe that a third-shot booster for a two-dose mRNA [vaccine] should ultimately and will ultimately be the proper, complete regimen,” Fauci said. “The vaccine is very successful. The durability of it is something that’s a subject of considerable discussion and sometimes debate.”

Fauci acknowledged that “we did not always know that a third dose would likely be an important part of the proper, complete regimen.”

He continued: “In the early trials, we started off with a prime followed by a booster. And the results were so strikingly good, both in the animal model and in the Phase 1, Phase 2 trials, that we didn’t have the luxury to say, ‘Wait a minute, we’re going to try multiple different doses and make sure we get it just right.’ We were in an emergency situation, so we went with what was really good. Already the track record has shown you that it has saved millions of lives.”

Fauci also said that the boosters don’t keep people alive, just from experiencing severe symptoms.

“I think we should be preventing people from getting sick from COVID even if they don’t wind up in the hospital,” he said.

The scary part about Fauci’s redefining “fully vaccinated” is the implications it has for those impacted by Biden’s vaccine mandate. Will people who’ve had their two doses of Pfizer and Moderna not be considered fully vaccinated and face termination under Biden’s vaccine mandate?

