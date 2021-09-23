Not a Joke: RBG Quote on Abortion Gets Redacted by ACLU for Mention of 'Women'

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an icon of the left. Upon her death a year ago, she was memorialized as a champion of women’s rights.

But a champion of women’s rights she is no longer, it seems, as the ACLU, in shameless appeasement to the transgender lobby, revealed that it finds references to women and female pronouns to be offensive—even in the context of abortion.

“With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality. And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever,” the ACLU tweeted on Saturday, the anniversary of RBG’s death. Accompanying the tweet was a Ginsburg quote on abortion from her confirmation hearing: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When Government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

Except that’s not how the ACLU presented the quote. Here’s what the organization posted:

“The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life, to [their] well-being and dignity…. When Government controls that decision for [people], [they are] being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for [their] own choices.”

This has to be a joke. They redacted an RBG quote to remove from it "offensive" references to women. https://t.co/jGYFYmG2hV — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 22, 2021

It’s hard to imagine that RBG would be censored simply for acknowledging the biological fact that women are the child-bearing sex. Frankly, I’m surprised RBG hasn’t been canceled yet because she also said things that would be deemed transphobic today.

RBG said, “It was always a recognition that one thing that conspicuously distinguishes women from men is that only women become pregnant, and if you subject a woman to disadvantageous treatment based on her pregnant status… you would deny her equal treatment under the law.”

Imagine trying to get away with such bigotry today.

This ACLU’s decision is part of a troubling trend by the radical left to erase women. When we deny that women and women alone can bear children, we deny the fundamental truth that men and women are different. If we can no longer recognize that there is a difference between men and women, then everything that made RBG a celebrated figure amongst the left is irrelevant and thus must be erased. She’s no longer a champion of women’s rights. Heck, she probably is no longer to be considered a “she”–because that’s offensive.