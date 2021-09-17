'Good Riddance': Trump Celebrates Pro-Impeachment House Republican's Decision Not to Seek Reelection

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), who was one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump after the January 6 Capitol riot, has chosen not to seek reelection in 2022.

“RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me,” Trump said in a statement.

Gonzalez told the New York Times that his decision was due to family considerations and the difficulties of living in both Washington, D.C., and his home state. Gonzalez has two young children.

Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide, was endorsed by Trump earlier this year. “This is no loss for Ohio or our Country and, most importantly, we have a great candidate who was substantially leading Gonzalez in the polls, Max Miller, who I have given my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said. “Max is a tremendous person who will represent Ohio well. Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!”

Gonzalez told the New York Times he plans to work against Trump. “I don’t believe he can ever be president again. Most of my political energy will be spent working on that exact goal.”

“1 down, 9 to go!” Trump said in a follow-up statement.

