[WATCH] Kamala Harris Brags About the 'Successful Drawdown' of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul

After fleeing to Singapore to let Joe Biden handle the criticism for the situation in Afghanistan, Kamala Harris bizarrely described the widely panned botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as ” a successful drawdown” of the embassy.

“There’s no question there will be and should be a robust analysis of what has happened, but right now there’s no question that our focus has to be on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and vulnerable Afghans, including women and children,” Harris said. “That has to be our primary focus and where we are placing our attention on the issue of Afghanistan. And to that end, we have seen a successful drawdown of the embassy. And thankfully, without any American casualties.”

The Biden administration has come under fire from all sides for its rushed evacuation of Afghanistan and the Taliban’s rapid takeover. Biden evacuated the U.S. military before ensuring that all American citizens in the country were out, and left behind huge stockpiles of American military weapons and aircraft, which are now in the hands of the Taliban. Mixed messages have resulted in mass confusion about how those who want to leave the country can safely do so, and there are by most estimates, more than 10,000 American citizens stranded in the country, resulting in worries about a massive hostage crisis.

But, according to Kamala, this is a success.