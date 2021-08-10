FACE PALM: Joe Biden Says Cuomo's 'Done a Hell of a Job' as Governor Following Resignation

Speaking to the press in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, Joe Biden lamented that it’s “so sad” that New York governor is resigning because he did a “hell of a job.”

Biden was responding to a question about Cuomo’s time in office.

“How would you assess his ten and a half years as governor of the state?” a reporter asked.

“In terms of his personal behavior or what he’s done as a governor?”

The reporter clarified he meant as governor.

“Well, he’s done a hell of a job,” Biden replied. “On everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.”

A female reporter asked Biden how he could say that Cuomo did a “hell of a job” given that “he’s accused of sexually harassing women on the job.” That’s when Biden got defensive.

CNN’s @kaitlancollins to President Biden: “Can you really say that [Gov. Cuomo] has done ‘a hell of a job’ if he’s accused of sexually harassing women on the job?” pic.twitter.com/G6tjrhn2At — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2021

Biden did say that women should be believed when they make accusations. Joe Biden has been accused of inappropriate behavior from seven women, and of sexual assault from a former Senate aide.