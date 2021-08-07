Ohio Congressman Calls For Biden's Impeachment

Congressman Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) is calling on his fellow Republicans to consider filing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for violating the Constitution and dereliction of duty.

“In the six months since President Biden assumed office, he has taken several executive actions that skirt the United States Constitution,” writes Gibbs. “I believe the two most obvious offenses are the unilateral extension of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) moratorium on evictions and the continued failure to appropriately and adequately defend the United States’ southern border.”

Gibbs explains that the Supreme Court warned Biden that any extension of the eviction moratorium would require congressional authorization, yet that didn’t stop him from illegally ordering the CDC to extend the moratorium on Tuesday. Gibbs pointed out that Biden himself openly admitted that “the bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster.” Gibbs described Biden’s moving forward with the extension despite acknowledging he lacked the authority a “blatant and flagrant disregard for the separation of powers enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.”

As for the southern border, Gibbs cites the preamble of the Constitution, which says in Article IV, Section 4 that “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion.”

“In other words, the President is required to defend and secure the United States and its citizens,” explains Gibbs. “President Biden has failed to uphold these constitutional duties to secure our southern border and has even taken steps to empower his own Department of Justice (DOJ) to sue states who take matters into their own hands when the executive branch neglects to secure the border and protect the people of those states.”

Gibbs added that despite Biden’s administration calling for renewed restrictions due to COVID, they’re letting thousands of illegal immigrants who have tested positive for the virus into the United States.

“President Biden’s recent actions on the border represent a blatant dereliction of his constitutionally prescribed duties,” says Gibbs. “Moreover, his shameless disregard for the limitations of his executive authority is a violation of his oath of office.”

Gibbs then referred to the politically motivated impeachment proceedings against Trump during his presidency and says his call to begin impeachment proceedings against Biden meets a much higher standard. “As conservatives and Republicans, I believe we understand impeachment is a serious constitutional mechanism, meant to be used only in the rarest and most grave circumstances. Sadly, we saw our Democrat colleagues debase it and use it as a talking point for electoral gain. We must strenuously avoid such trivial treatment of our duty.”

He added, “President Biden continues to disregard his constitutional duties and boundaries. I believe conducting a sober, evidence-based discussion regarding impeachment is warranted. I urge you all to remember our duty to the Constitution and American people to hold this administration accountable.”

Of course, any effort to impeach Biden over his offenses won’t go anywhere as long as Democrats control the House. Whether Republicans will, should they be back in the majority in 2023, have the guts to impeach Biden for his abuses is a separate question altogether. Sadly, I fear the answer to that question is “no.”

But I hope I’m wrong.