Who Needs Twitter? Trump Sends Out a Flurry of Statements, Hints at What's Happening Behind the Scenes

Donald Trump may be suing social media for banning him, but no one can say that he’s not making use of his wide reach. On Sunday afternoon he sent out five statements over the course of forty minutes, covering a variety of issues.

The first statement came around 1 pm and was about the 2020 election. “The Fake News Media continuously likes stating that I lost the ‘suburbs.’ How would this be possible when I was the one that stopped the low-income housing agenda of Obama/Biden, already enacted, from happening there,” Trump began. “The suburbs would have been destroyed—but they continuously fail to mention that I got 12 million more votes than I did in 2016, a record for a sitting President along with the 75 million votes, also a record. So how did that happen and how come I ‘lost’? This is just more Fake News. And remember, they can say all of this, including the suburbs nonsense, because we had a Rigged Election!”

Less than fifteen minutes later, he followed up with another statement regarding the pandemic. “For all of those finally realizing what a great job we did with respect to the pandemic, including rapidly filling the cupboards that were left “bare” by the previous administration, in both the Federal Government and States, please also remember that it was the Trump Administration that produced the vaccine in less than 9 months—many years ahead of anticipated schedule,” Trump said. “Biden and his group just used our plan of distribution, which had started long before he took office. Without the vaccine, the entire World would have ended up like it was in 1917, the Spanish Flu, where as many as 100 million people died. While we get no credit for this from the Fake News Media, the people know—that’s why I got 75 million votes!”

But, Trump wasn’t done yet. Roughly ten minutes later, he sent another statement out, again regarding the pandemic. “Remember when the Fake News Media would blast me about how well Seoul, South Korea was doing with the pandemic? ” he asked. “Well now, sadly, Seoul is riddled with the China Virus almost beyond what other countries had to go through. They are having a terrible time of it.”

“The Media also used India as another country doing really well—we all know how that ended,” Trump continued. “They talked about these two countries in order to demean my Administration, which has now been proven to have done an incredible job. I only bring this up to show how dishonest and corrupt the Fake News Media is!”

And again, another ten minutes after that, we got another one. This one attacked the media. “I am proud to inform you that the Lamestream Media has hit the lowest approval ratings ever recorded,” he boasted. “I think it would be fair to assume that I had something to do with that.”

“They are not only dishonest and corrupt, they are truly, according to a recent poll, the enemy of the people,” Trump continued, referring to a recent Rasmussen poll that showed 58 percent of likely voters agree that the media is the “enemy of the people.”

“In a similar category,” Trump continued, “CNN’s ratings are down a whopping, and record-setting, 79% and likewise, horrible numbers at MSDNC (Joe Scarborough and his lovely wife, Mika, are at record lows). These developments are great news for the American People!”

But it was his last statement, which came ten minutes after the previous one, that was perhaps the most interesting. “Met with many of the most important ‘influencers’ last night in Las Vegas,” Trump said. “Lots of topics discussed, including the Fake News Media and how to go around dishonest journalists. Some really good ideas emerging.”

We already knew that Trump went to UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night—one of his few public appearances since leaving the White House—where he was met with cheers of “U-S-A!” But who are these “important influencers” he spoke of? And what are these ideas discussed to be used for? Is this about a potential 2024 presidential bid? The rumored social media platform he’s going to launch? Hopefully, we’ll find out soon.

One thing is for sure. Trump’s getting his message out, even without Twitter and Facebook.