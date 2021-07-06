American Voters Are Very Concerned About Big Tech Swinging Elections

A majority of American voters are concerned that Big-Tech companies are becoming too powerful and could swing the election results to their preferred candidates.

That’s according to results from a new poll from famed pollster Scott Rasmussen, which says that a whopping 78 percent of voters believe “tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google could swing the results of the election to benefit their preferred candidate.” A mere 10 percent considered that possibility unlikely.

Nearly half (47 percent) say it’s “very likely” these companies could swing an election, while only 3 percent say it’s “not at all likely.”

What’s really interesting is that there isn’t a partisan divide on this. Eighty-two percent of Republicans and eight-two percent of Democrats say big-tech companies could swing an election.

When Republicans and Democrats barely agree on anything these days, it’s significant that the perception of Big Tech’s influence on politics transcends the partisan divide—and that’s what makes the issue so important. People are getting their news from social media, and big social media giants are all owned by liberals. They’re the ones writing the algorithms that determine the articles we see. They’re the ones censoring content deemed misinformation. Heck, they’re the ones deciding who gets banned if they become too influential.

Consider this. Last year, after Trump noted that hydroxychloroquine showed promise in treating COVID-19, the media trashed him, and social media did all it could to prevent you from talking about the drug’s potential as a therapeutic for COVID-19. It turned out Trump was right. Multiple studies have shown hydroxychloroquine can reduce the fatality rate for COVID-19 significantly. But if you shared an article suggesting the drug worked, you risked being banned on social media.

According to a report from Forbes, during the 2020 campaign, “Biden’s three highest performing tweets have nearly double the amount of interactions compared to Trump’s respective tweets,” even though Trump had 87 million followers compared to Biden’s 11 million followers.

And then what happened? After the election, when reports of election irregularities surfaced, social media suppressed those stories. Facebook even banned the phrase “stop the steal” from their platform.

