Like His Credibility, Fauci's Book Has Disappeared

On Tuesday, we learned that Dr. Anthony Fauci was publishing a book called Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.

According to the book description, “In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by.”

But on Wednesday, the book had disappeared. Both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have deleted the book’s listings and pre-order options. The book’s removal comes in the wake of the release of emails obtained by a FOIA request revealing that Fauci knew that “the typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material,” despite his urging the public to wear them for safety, and that he had been informed that COVID-19 had “unusual features” that it “potentially look engineered” even though he publicly insisted that it was of natural origin.

It is not clear why the book has been removed from retailers or if there’s any connection whatsoever between the released emails and the decision to pull the book.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the White House is “actively discussing an exit strategy” for Dr. Fauci.

This story is developing…