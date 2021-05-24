Rand Paul Isn't Getting The COVID Vaccine Yet, Here's Why

Senator Rand Paul says that he isn’t planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because he’s developed natural immunity from already having contracted the virus.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul said during an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that even those who have previously contracted and recovered from the disease get vaccinated.

But, Senator Paul believes that he has a right to not get the vaccine yet.

“In a free country, you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a big brother coming to tell me what I have to do,” Paul said.