A Giuliani Wants Andrew Cuomo's Job...

…but perhaps not the one you expected.

On Tuesday, Andrew Giuliani, the 35-year-old son of former New York City mayor and one-time presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani, declared his candidacy for the 2022 New York governor’s race.

“I’m a politician out of the womb,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “It’s in my DNA.”

He compared a battle against Cuomo to an epic boxing match. “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes,” Giuliani said. “It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.”

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy responded to Andrew Giuliani’s announcement in a statement. “Rudy will forever be known as the man who transformed New York City and Andrew can be the one to do it statewide,” Langworthy said. “New York is broken and in need of the type of overhaul that the Giuliani Administration ushered in during the 1990s. The corruption, deadly mismanagement, and incompetence of the Cuomo Administration has energized our Party from the ground up, as evidenced by the number of accomplished New Yorkers who have stepped forward to run.”

Langworthy stopped short of a full-fledged endorsement. “We look forward to a spirited discussion about who can best move our state forward,” he said. “But one thing is certain: we are united in our shared mission to save our state.”

Before the young politician can face Andrew Cuomo, he must survive the GOP primary. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) of Long Island declared his candidacy last month.

The big question in this stand-off is which candidate might earn the coveted endorsement of Donald Trump. Andrew Giuliani worked in the Trump White House as a special assistant to the president and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison. Lee Zeldin was a stalwart supporter of Trump throughout his presidency.

While Cuomo still faces potential impeachment, both candidates seem convinced that the winner of the GOP primary will ultimately face the scandal-plagued governor. In fact, this may actually be the Republican Party’s best chance to win the governorship.