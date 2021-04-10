Biden's Big Plan to Solve the Border Crisis Is the Dumbest Thing You've Ever Heard

Illegal immigrants are coming here in historic numbers. Children are being packed like sardines in Biden’s cages, where they aren’t getting enough food or exercise, and are even being sexually abused. Biden’s border czar has resigned, and Kamala Harris, who’s been tapped to handle the crisis, is missing in action.

To say that Biden’s border crisis is out of control is an understatement, but it just got worse.

172,000 is larger than any single month of the Trump Administration In fact, it's the highest one-month total **since 2001** https://t.co/8w4CG4UOts — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 8, 2021

But, Biden has a plan. Sort of. Reuters reports that Joe Biden is considering “a conditional cash transfer program” to address the economic plight that leads immigrants to come to America illegally. They would also send COVID-19 vaccines to the targeted countries.

Roberta Jacobson, the recently resigned southern border czar, told Reuters that the potential program would target people in the Northern Triangle region of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. She didn’t say who would receive the cash payments, but insisted that the Biden administration wasn’t just going to hand out money or checks to people.

Yeah, right.

“We’re looking at all of the productive options to address both the economic reasons people may be migrating, as well as the protection and security reasons,” Jacobson said.

Biden has already called for $4 billion in development aid to Central America over the next four years. How exactly does he think throwing more money at the problem will help?

“It’s insulting to the millions of Americans who are out of work or facing despair in our country,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said of the plan.

Former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan says he believes the immigration crisis was “designed to be this way.”

“They’re bringing millions of people into this country who will now be counted on the census because Joe Biden overturned that, which leads to seats in the House [and] Electoral College in elections,” Homan said. “This is power over public safety; the quest for power over protecting American citizens.”