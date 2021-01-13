Epic! Twitter Competitor Gab Backed Up Trump's Twitter Account and Recreated It on Their Platform

Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab, a free-speech alternative to Twitter, backed up President Trump’s entire account before it was deleted, and recreated it on Gab.

Gab is currently experiencing bandwidth issues over a surge in new users and attacks from liberal groups.

If Trump is looking to find a new social media platform, Torba seems to be nudging Trump to go to Gab, though it is not clear whether that is the reason behind the recreation of Trump’s Twitter account on the platform. The account has “Pro” status and states that the account was created in August 2016. The account does not follow any other accounts but has 1.2 million followers.

Help us fight back by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code CENSORSHIP to

Big Tech wants to silence conservatives.. Use promo code CENSORSHIP to receive 25% off your VIP membership

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Rumble, and CloutHub.