Stacey Abrams Brags About Lack of Signature Verification in Georgia

Stacey Abrams, the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate (who still hasn’t conceded her 2018 defeat to Brian Kemp) expects Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock to win both Georgia Senate runoff elections. “I think we’re ready to get it done,” Abrams told Stephen Colbert Monday night. “I put my money on blue.”

Why is she so confident?

I have a hunch.

Abrams was also on MSNBC Monday night, and couldn’t help patting herself on the back for getting rid of exact-match signature verification on ballots—a provision meant to verify that the voters who cast the ballots are actually the individuals they claim to be.

“We were able to secure absentee ballot rules that actually treated every single voter the same. We were able to mitigate and eviscerate the exact-match system that was keeping so many people off the rolls,” Abrams told host Rachel Maddow.

"They are two of the most egregious voter suppressors in the country." – Stacey Abrams sets the record straight on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/0ZxlNEYHnM — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021

While it might be easy to believe Abrams simply said the quiet part out loud, she is clearly proud of her efforts to destroy election integrity. Democrats consistently oppose efforts to ensure elections are fair and legitimate by opposing any laws meant to confirm that the voters who cast ballots are who they claim to be. Like Voter ID laws, exact-match signature verification is designed to maintain election integrity.

The U.S. Senate majority at stake in Tuesday’s Georgia runoff elections and Stacey Abrams is already gloating about how she’s managed to help Democrats steal the election.

I hope I’m wrong, and I hope Republicans come out in numbers greater than the margin of fraud.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis