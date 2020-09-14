FBI Raids Home of Biden Campaign Surrogate After Underage Sex Allegation

The FBI is currently investigating whether celebrity influencer Jerry Harris “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors,” according to a report from USA Today. His home in Naperville, Illinois was searched by agents Monday afternoon as part of that investigation.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told USA Today. She declined further comment.

Harris has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and has partnerships with Cheerios, Starburst and Walmart.

He also happens to be a Biden campaign surrogate.

In June, Harris filmed a short video with Joe Biden encouraging young black voters to turn out on Election Day, but that video has since been taken down. The account remains active.

Here’s how TIME Magazine explained Biden’s recruitment of Harris last month:

Biden’s digital team knows the former VP’s online following doesn’t begin to compete with Trump’s. So its strategy has revolved partly around leveraging the popularity of others. “Where are people already talking about this? Where are the people who are already fired up about this?” says Biden senior adviser Caitlin Mitchell, 34, who is leading much of the digital strategy. Biden’s team has organized Instagram Live sessions with influencers including TV personality Keke Palmer and Jerry Harris from the Netflix series Cheer. (The idea of working with Harris earned the support of Biden’s college-age granddaughter Finnegan, who has the candidate’s ear on digital matters.)

According to Washington Free Beacon, the Instagram live video of Jerry Harris and Biden “was viewed nearly 300,000 times” before it was pulled from the site.

