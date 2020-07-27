News & Politics

Ten Coronavirus Charts and Graphs You Need To See

By Matt Margolis Jul 27, 2020 4:54 PM EST
If you listen to the mainstream media (and I don’t recommend it) it’s safe to say you’re probably not getting a balanced picture of the USA’s coronavirus situation. They go for the headlines, the stuff that looks bad in the hopes they can pin everything on Trump, or deflect criticism from Cuomo in New York, and generally make people afraid. But there’s a lot of stuff happening that doesn’t get the headlines or even gets ignored. So, I’ve compiled some graphs, charts, etc. that show you what’s been going on lately that might not be getting the attention. Some of it is good news, some of it is bad, some just puts things into context, but it all matters.

1. Small businesses are still getting crushed

Have you seen your favorite local restaurant or shop go under? The longer we go without reopening, the longer small businesses are finding it harder to stay open. Even when this is over (assuming it ever is) your favorite places to go may no longer be in business.

2. Testing, testing, testing

The USA is literally crushing it when it comes to testing compare to other countries. Remember when testing was hyped as the most important thing?

3. Putting COVID-19 cases in perspective

More tests means more cases. And when you look at the raw numbers it looks like the United States is experiencing a spike while other countries are not. But what happens when the data is adjusted to account for the huge increase in U.S. testing?

4. Stop blaming Florida!

The media wants you to believe that Florida is the new COVID-19 hotspot. Is it really?

5. What are the odds?

Has anyone ever said that we should ban stairs? Don’t give Big Brother any ideas.

6. Build the wall! Build the wall!

Trump should be citing this one when he makes the case for a border wall.

7. The amazing declining fatality rate

The fatality rate of COVID-19 is declining. This is good news.

8. I bet you’ve never see this before

Fascinating stuff right here.

9. 1.21 gigawatts!

Great Scott! Let’s keep the schools shutdown!

10. Sweden got it right

The “experts” told us to shut everything down. Sweden didn’t, and look how they did.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.

