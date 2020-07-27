Ten Coronavirus Charts and Graphs You Need To See

If you listen to the mainstream media (and I don’t recommend it) it’s safe to say you’re probably not getting a balanced picture of the USA’s coronavirus situation. They go for the headlines, the stuff that looks bad in the hopes they can pin everything on Trump, or deflect criticism from Cuomo in New York, and generally make people afraid. But there’s a lot of stuff happening that doesn’t get the headlines or even gets ignored. So, I’ve compiled some graphs, charts, etc. that show you what’s been going on lately that might not be getting the attention. Some of it is good news, some of it is bad, some just puts things into context, but it all matters.

1. Small businesses are still getting crushed

Have you seen your favorite local restaurant or shop go under? The longer we go without reopening, the longer small businesses are finding it harder to stay open. Even when this is over (assuming it ever is) your favorite places to go may no longer be in business.

More small businesses are giving up. pic.twitter.com/zcj5klLBOh — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) July 25, 2020

2. Testing, testing, testing

The USA is literally crushing it when it comes to testing compare to other countries. Remember when testing was hyped as the most important thing?

Daily COVID-19 tests per thousand people. pic.twitter.com/VVQMJhBBO2 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 27, 2020

3. Putting COVID-19 cases in perspective

More tests means more cases. And when you look at the raw numbers it looks like the United States is experiencing a spike while other countries are not. But what happens when the data is adjusted to account for the huge increase in U.S. testing?

it appears we must say this yet again: "discussing case counts in covid without reference to testing levels is tantamount to lying." it ignores sampling rate. test any given population twice as much as you find twice as many cases. it does not make disease more prevalent. https://t.co/eXueOIF51S pic.twitter.com/c04bHfPeSB — el gato malo (@boriquagato) July 26, 2020

4. Stop blaming Florida!

The media wants you to believe that Florida is the new COVID-19 hotspot. Is it really?

Look, I’m no DeSantis fan and I can no longer stand Cuomo, but at some point we need to start being honest. No more victory laps @NYGovCuomo time to admit your colossal failure. pic.twitter.com/b4ERErJHeO — Pajamas It Is (@HeckofaLiberal) July 26, 2020

5. What are the odds?

Has anyone ever said that we should ban stairs? Don’t give Big Brother any ideas.

High schoolers have a greater risk of opioid overdose or suicide than dying of #COVID19 but even if you're as old as 24 – you have a better chance of dying from falling down the stairs than dying of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kVdFz0keyQ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 27, 2020

6. Build the wall! Build the wall!

Trump should be citing this one when he makes the case for a border wall.

TX Border vs. Non-Border chart thru 7/26: Several things notable.

1. Border has peaked?! First time I've made this chart where that may be case.

2. Non-border: Deaths slight uptick, but cases solidly past peak.

3. Mexico may have peaked 2 weeks ago – provides greater confidence. pic.twitter.com/8peM7TFSPY — Matt Malkus (@malkusm) July 27, 2020

7. The amazing declining fatality rate

The fatality rate of COVID-19 is declining. This is good news.

The case fatality rate for people in Florida who tested positive in June or early July was MUCH lower than it was in April. The overall death rate has dropped by 75%, over 65 dropped by half, and under 65 dropped by 71%.https://t.co/cvQlkvwPqe — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) July 24, 2020

8. I bet you’ve never see this before

Fascinating stuff right here.

Someone asked how it would look just doing the 50 states and DC. I ran the numbers with California counting as N. Tropical (under 35 N). @Hold2LLC graphed this. Check out the correlation to the same flu pattern. https://t.co/5wI4LANOmM pic.twitter.com/eYAS5D5Nsf — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) July 25, 2020

9. 1.21 gigawatts!

Great Scott! Let’s keep the schools shutdown!

The odds of a kid under the age of 15 dying of #COVID19 are 1 in 1.7 million… but since most kids do NOT suffer from comorbidities those odds move to 1 in 8.5M Even with the raw odds kids under 15 have a better chance of getting hit by lightning than dying of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0AP6F0CLKC — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 26, 2020

10. Sweden got it right

The “experts” told us to shut everything down. Sweden didn’t, and look how they did.

One of the most memorable COVID projections for Sweden Epidemiologist – 60K fatalities

Actual – 5.6K fatalities pic.twitter.com/2MC0WtUMRP — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) July 26, 2020

_____

