WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo Laughs at Chris Rock's Coronavirus Death Joke

It’s hard to imagine someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been receiving criticism for his deadly nursing home policy that resulted in thousands of unnecessary coronavirus deaths, making jokes about the coronavirus, but alas, he has. During his press conference Thursday when he was

Cuomo was in the middle of mocking the Ohio college student who cavalierly dismissed the threat of the coronavirus.

“He says ‘Yes, coronavirus, young guys don’t get it, only old people get it, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. I’m going go’—when they were partying down in the Florida beach,” Cuomo said.

“And now he’s dead,” Chris Rock said.

And Cuomo laughed hysterically, like someone dying from the coronavirus is a funny joke.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo laughing about Coronavirus deaths. The media will say absolutely nothing. Can you imagine if Trump did this?

Back in March, college student Brady Sluder from Ohio infamously said, “If I get corona, I get corona … I’m not going to let it stop me from partying” — went viral last week. But he has not died of the coronavirus.

Still, I’m not sure which is worse, Chris Rock joking that the kid died, or Cuomo’s laughing about it. But, Rock had joined Cuomo at this press conference with actress Rosie Perez to encourage people to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously and wear face masks. Joking about someone dying (even though he didn’t) and laughing about it seems to undermine that message.

