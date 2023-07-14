Weekend Parting Shot: A Gen Z Woman Is ’Time Blind,' CNN’s New Program Is in the Ratings Toilet, and a Message From a Reader

Happy Friday, readers. My sprinkler system is down, and while the grass is dying, that means I do not have to schedule any yard work this weekend. Dying grass does not need to be mowed, so as my backyard reverts to its high desert roots, I will be able to explore this strange concept I have heard of known as “free time.” It’s a mixed blessing, but I’ll take my “W’s” where I can.

Pardon me, Madam, but do you have the time?

Only a few people know that I am slightly hearing-impaired. It isn’t serious, just the result of various occupations I have held over the years. I don’t consider it a disability since I have hearing aids. They seem to be a bit overpowered since when I first got them, I walked down the street and marveled at how well I could hear. I passed various houses and could hear who was fighting and who… well, who was not fighting. We’ll leave it at that.

When I was 14, I separated my iliac crest and was wheelchair-bound for about a month. Years later, during a pack test for firefighting, I injured myself. I’m not sure what happened, but it felt like a thermonuclear case of shin splints. I ended up in the ER and could not walk for a week and a half. I then spent over a month walking with a cane, and it took me five minutes just to step up on a curb. Forget stairs. I healed up, but I still drag one foot now and then. I never considered myself disabled, but those two incidents were brushes with disability and helped me form a healthy respect for people who live with those issues. You cannot be disabled and be a wuss.

With that in mind, I submit the following video. I’ll just let the evidence speak for itself.

“Time blindness” is the latest form of disability. They keep making up new ways to be oppressed. pic.twitter.com/N22m3t1Jgo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 14, 2023

Okay, two things. One, yes young lady, you are entitled. Second, the word you are looking for is not “time blind.” “Lazy,” comes to mind; see also: “thoughtless,” “careless,” and possibly “egocentric.” Being time blind is apparently Gen Z’s code for “I am the center of the universe.” The tears in her eyes say it all. Just out of curiosity, Miss, if you called an ambulance and the crew arrived just as you were on the edge of coding out, would you accept time blindness as an excuse? Nah. Didn’t think so. The ratios from people who are not time blind swiftly arrived and included:

I wonder if ‘time blindness’ applies to gastrointestinal and social media issues such as diarrhea, and tik-toking one’s ways through oddly-synchronized hot topics. Wouldn’t want to be too late or too early for either. Honestly didn’t know this was even a thing. Showing up on time Is about respect for one another. Your time is never more important than my time. Show up, get it done, share the load. Oh my goodness, just be on time for work or you’ll be fired. It’s that simple. i mean, employers do have the right to hire/fire based on competence…??

But I think the winner was, “It’s a race to the bottom with these victimhood Olympics.”

What do you want to bet that she is never late for an abortion rally or equity protest? Yeah, that’s quite a future we’ve got there.

Ratings, meet gutter

Whoooooo lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Squarepants!

Whose ratings are tanking too quickly to see? Kaitlan Collins!

In case you missed it, and you probably did, CNN’s new show, “The Source With Kaitlan Collins” premiered Monday. To be fair, Ms. Collins, who created a stir with her interview with Trump, came in with the network’s second-most watched prime-time offering. However, any reports of the show’s success are greatly exaggerated. As Radar noted (as gently as it could, I’m sure), the show was dead last in its time slot.

The site said that “The Source” finished behind reruns of “The Golden Girls,” “South Park,” “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” “Modern Family.” and yes, even “SpongeBob Squarepants.” People would rather watch a cartoon sponge than the newest CNN show. But here’s something that can turn that frown upside down, Kaitlan. Tucker Carlson is launching his own media company! Maybe you could have your agent reach out, and if you can’t bring yourself to work for Tucker, there’s always QVC.

From a reader

Earlier in the week, I wrote a piece about how the Massachusetts Department of Public Health colluded with Google to surreptitiously install tracking spyware on Android phones during the pandemic. A reader from Massachusetts weighed in:

I’m unfortunate enough to reside in Mass. I can confirm that it was done completely without our knowledge or permission. It’s still there and it is not possible to get rid of it. It is not a separate app that can be removed. It is built in to the operating system. You can tell it is there by looking under Settings > Google. COVID-19 Exposure Notifications, There is an option to (allegedly) turn it off but we really don’t know if the setting does anything. That’s nothing compared to what they are planning to do now. Please help spread the word.

I’ve done that. Now that you’ve heard from this reader, you will have to decide for yourself where convenience intersects with servitude.

Wine Recommendation: Because I don’t have to mow the lawn this weekend! Who am I kidding? The sprinkler guy is coming tomorrow. I’ll be breaking a sweat by Monday afternoon.

Personally, I prefer dry whites over reds, even dry reds. And since Line 39 out of California has always done me right with its Sauvignon Blanc, I thought I would give its red blend a shot.

This wine is certainly…fruity. You can catch the red fruits and even plum. To be honest, it tasted like I bit down on a handful of raisins. So the plum flavor tastes more like raisins, at least to me. That isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, but between that and a hint of vanilla, it was a little too sweet for me.

If you aren’t a fan of dry reds, this might be a nice middle-of-the-road bottle for you. It does come close to hitting the happy medium between dry and sweet, but it just didn’t sync with my tastes. Keep in mind that after all is said and done, the secret to choosing a good wine is finding out what you enjoy, and the rest will take care of itself. Maybe you can pair it up with some spicy pork barbecue. It might be a good counterbalance to that or a similar dish.

That’s it for me. I’m going out to the backyard to watch the sunset and the grass die. Have a good weekend, and I’ll see you on Monday.